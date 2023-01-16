Arcblock One Day Trading Volume Reaches $306,325.06 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $306,325.06 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00432384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.85 or 0.30350182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00768386 BTC.

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

