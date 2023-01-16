Ardor Price Up 14.6% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Ardor has a market cap of $79.85 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00079418 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00059892 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010367 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024162 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.