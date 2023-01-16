Arjuna Capital Has $2 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE V opened at $223.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
