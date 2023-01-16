Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($86.02) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($97.85) to €88.00 ($94.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($140.86) to €126.00 ($135.48) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($107.53) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($129.03) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Arkema

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.62. Arkema had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

