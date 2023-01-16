ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,180 by Analysts at Societe Generale

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from GBX 1,072 ($13.06) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. AlphaValue cut ASOS to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.77) to GBX 660 ($8.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.35) to GBX 1,170 ($14.25) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $988.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

