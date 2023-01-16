Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average is $218.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

