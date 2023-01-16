Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,804 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

