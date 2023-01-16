Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $145,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 144,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 167,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.88 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

