Assetmark Inc. Buys 16,642 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

XEL stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

