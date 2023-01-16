Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 385,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,178,000 after purchasing an additional 103,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $258.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $311.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

