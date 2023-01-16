Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,240,416.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,982,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.30. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

