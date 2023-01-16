Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

