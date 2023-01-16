Atria Investments LLC Purchases 25,636 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.74 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

