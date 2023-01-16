AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

