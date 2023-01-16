AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

