Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

