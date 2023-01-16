Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.92.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $80.34 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 60.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.