Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $5.16 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.56 or 0.00079435 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.16 billion and approximately $531.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00059818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

