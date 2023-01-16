Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $5.16 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.56 or 0.00079435 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.16 billion and approximately $531.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00059818 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010395 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024142 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004045 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
