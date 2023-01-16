Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,374 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST stock opened at $485.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.88.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.