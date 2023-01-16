Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 153,916 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $297,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.95 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72.

