Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 21,400 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.17 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

