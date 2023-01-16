Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,095 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $63,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

