Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 48,656 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 649,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.