Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 77,579 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

