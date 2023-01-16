Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $77.79.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
