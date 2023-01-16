Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,790 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.

