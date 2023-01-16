Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.65% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 207.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 487.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $68.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

