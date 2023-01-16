Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

