Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

