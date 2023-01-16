Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,994,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $192,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 277,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 164,354 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 66,848 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 788,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 785,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $112.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

