Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.27 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

