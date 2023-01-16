Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,420 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

