Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,443,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.