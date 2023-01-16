Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 48,690 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,690 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $47,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $101.41 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
