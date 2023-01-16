Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $60.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $79.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.