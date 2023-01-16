Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $47.85 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

