Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,478 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $366.23 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $427.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

