Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 933 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

