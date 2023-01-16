Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VHT opened at $249.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

