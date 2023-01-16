Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$201,431.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$587,107.87.

BLDP stock opened at C$8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.61.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

