Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 3.7% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

