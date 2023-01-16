Bank of America Upgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.44.

TKR opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

