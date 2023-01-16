Barclays Cuts Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 525.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 550.00 to 525.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $492.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

