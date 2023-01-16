Barclays Cuts Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target to CHF 950

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from CHF 990 to CHF 950 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGPHF. Societe Generale downgraded Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank raised Partners Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Partners Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,303.67.

Partners Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $944.25 on Friday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $753.75 and a 12 month high of $1,549.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.01.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

