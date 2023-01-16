Barclays Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.39 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.