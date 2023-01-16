Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Barclays by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

