Barclays Raises EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 32

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

EnQuest Price Performance

ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

