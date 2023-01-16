Barclays Raises EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 32

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
EnQuest Price Performance
ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About EnQuest
EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.