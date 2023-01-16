Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $394.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $445.00 to $394.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average of $318.70. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.