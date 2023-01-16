Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,852,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
