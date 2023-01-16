Berenberg Bank Raises Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target to GBX 340

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 340 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Central Asia Metals Stock Down 29.6 %
CAMLF stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
